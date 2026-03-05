Preps Profile: Aaliyah Crawford, Beavercreek High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Wrestling

Claim to fame/honors: After battling health issues the past two seasons, returned to action recently to place second out of 25 competitors at the Iron Maiden Invitational; carries 3.8 grade point average; member of National Honor Society; member of National Society of High School Scholars; plans to major in aerospace engineering in college

Bet you didn’t know: I love to draw

Words I live by: Excuses please only those who make them

Toughest opponent: Myself. No scoreboard measures the battles we fight internally. The toughest competition I’ve faced has been pushing past my own limits, silencing doubt and demanding more from myself than anyone else ever could. That’s a game that never ends and that’s what makes it worth playing.

Biggest influence: My brother, Calvin, he’s always pushed me to be my best with all my sports

Match-day rituals: I pray with my team

What’s on my bedroom walls: Paintings

When I’m bored I like to: Write

Favorite movie: Monsters, Inc.

Favorite TV show: Care Bears

Favorite musical artist: Ice Nine Kills

I can’t live without: My family

The most important trait in a person is: Confidence

Event I’d like to attend: Olympics and watch female wrestling

Favorite book: To Kill a Mockingbird

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken and rice

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

The profession I respect the most is: Teachers

Favorite cereal: Fruity Pebbles

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Wal-Mart

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a koala

I’d love to trade places for a day with: My mom

Person from history I’d like to meet: Aretha Franklin

Place where I’d love to travel? Australia

Talent I’d like to have? Skating

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Michigan

Favorite athlete: Serena Williams

Favorite Olympic sport: Figure skating

Favorite sports moment: I pinned a girl in 30 seconds

Favorite snack: Applesauce

Best thing about wrestling: Just having confidence in myself

In 10 years, I hope to be: An aerospace engineer for NASA

