Prep Roundup 12/19: Centerville boys beat Fairmont to move into first place tie with Wayne

Centerville bounced back from a 71-51 loss at Wayne on Tuesday to pull even with the Warriors in the GWOC.

Fairmont snapped a three-game winning streak, falling to 3-2 and 2-1 in the GWOC.

Springboro 72, Miamisburg 48: Four players scored in double digits for ‘Boro, led by Drew Gregor with 17 and Zeke Doliboa with 16.

Wayne 76, Beavercreek 64: The Warriors won their third straight game, improving to 4-1 and 3-1 in the GWOC. Beavercreek is 0-5 and 0-3 in the conference.

GMC

Lakota West 61, Oak Hills 39: Bryce Curry and Roman Combs tallied 14 points each to help Lakota West move to 5-0.

GCLC

Badin 50, Roger Bacon 28: Eli Stroud scored 17 points and Carson Lowe added 11 to help Badin snap a two-game losing streak.

MVL

Tippecanoe 58, Fairborn 21: Tippecanoe built up a 30-12 lead at the half to cruise to 2-0.

Piqua 56, Sidney 53: Zaydyn Allen scored 16 points and Jay Hancock added 13 to help Piqua pick up its first MVL win.

CBC

Urbana 64, Kenton Ridge 62: Trailing by three points at the half, the Cougars jumped out to a 49-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Hillclimbers (5-0) stormed back, outscoring KR 26-13 in the final eight minutes to remain unbeaten.

SWBL

Valley View 72, Middletown Madison 22: The Spartans improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the SWBL Buckeye division.

Brookville 55, Carlisle 37: Braedan Smart scored 16 points, and Branson King added 10 for Brookville in a bounce back win.

Ross 63, Franklin 47: J.J. Buehner had 14 points and Zack Otto added 12 to lead Ross, which won its second straight game after starting the season 0-3.

City League

Dunbar 64, Ponitz 31: Dunbar picked up a third consecutive win and improved to 2-0 in the City League.

WOAC

Tri-Village 43, Arcanum 31: Despite being held to its lowest point total of the season, Tri-Village improved to 5-0.

Preble Shawnee 62, National Trail 41: Brody Morton paced Preble Shawnee with a season-high 29 points.

Newton 56, Mississinawa Valley 54: Newton exploded with a 32-point fourth quarter to rally from a 14-point deficit for the win.

TRC

Troy Christian 47, Miami East 39: Troy Christian got double-digit scoring performances from Noah Fecher, Brennan Hochwalt and Austen Taylor to improve to 7-0.

Lehman Catholic 82, Riverside 37: Lehman Catholic put up its highest point total of the year and improved to 5-0.

OHC

Cedarville 73, Madison Plains 60: Cedarville moved to 4-0 in the OHC South division.

MBC

Emmanuel Christian 61, Legacy Christian 56: Nate Hudson turned in 25 points as the Lions won their sixth consecutive game.

SCAL

Botkins 61, Anna 52: Eli Pitts put up 15 points and Will Monnin and Owen Zimpfer added 13 apiece to help Botkins move to 4-0.

MAC

St. Henry 59, Minster 55: 13 days after winning a state football championship, St. Henry won its season opener behind 16 points from Austin Zimmerman and 13 from Landon Schwartz.

Delphos St. John’s 69, Coldwater 59: Cameron Elwer scored 26 points and DSJ improved to 5-0 and notched its 20th consecutive MAC victory.

Girls Basketball

MVL

Tippecanoe 55, Fairborn 16: The win moved Tippecanoe to 8-0.