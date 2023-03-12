Powell helps Centerville boys stop Fairfield, make state for 3rd straight year

The 6-foot-5 Powell sank four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points to lead the 25-3 Elks, who will take a six-game winning streak into their third consecutive state semifinal.

Centerville, which finished the season as the Greater Western Ohio Conference champion and ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press Division I statewide poll, is scheduled to face No. 7 Pickerington Central on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena.

Pickerington Central, which beat an undefeated Centerville team in last season’s state final, knocked off No. 4 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, 57-52, on Saturday afternoon in the Region 3 final.

The state championship game is scheduled for March 19 at 8:30 p.m. at UD Arena.

Saturday’s game was a rematch of last season’s region final, which was won by the Elks, 55-39. Fairfield, the Greater Miami Conference champion, finishes 23-5.

Centerville has won 14 straight games against Ohio teams since a 63-59 loss to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s on Jan. 13. SVSM was ranked eighth in the final AP poll.

Centerville was outrebounded 29-20 Saturday, allowing Fairfield to build a 14-4 advantage in second-chance points. That was offset by the Indians’ 10 turnovers to the Elks’ five, and Centerville’s 12-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

Junior forward Baboucarr Njie was the only other Centerville player to reach double figures. The 6-6 Njie finished with 14 points, going 5-for-5 from the field.

The Elks also dominated the bench battle, 18-3.

The Indians led for most of the first quarter, then Centerville took control, building their lead to eight after Powell connected on a 3-pointer from the left corner 25 seconds into the second half.

The Indians started chipping away and took a 42-41 lead on a buzzer-beating banked 3-pointer from the right wing by program career scoring leader Deshawne Crim — it seemed to touch every part of the hoop before dropping through the net.

“A banked 3-pointer,” Cupps said. “They had two.”

Fairfield boosted its lead to as many as three points, 48-45, with 5:57 left in the game before the Elks went on their run. Centerville took the lead for good at 50-48 on Powell’s open-court steal and dunk with 3:46 left in the game, and he went 6-for-6 on free throws over the final 3:29 as two Indian players fouled out.

Cupps was asked if it gets old making the state tournament.

“Not yet,” he said with a laugh. “I hope I find out. I’ll let you know.”