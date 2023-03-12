Powell helps Centerville boys stop Fairfield, make state for 3rd straight year

CINCINNATI — Centerville’s tough test against Elder in Wednesday’s Division I regional semifinal paid off immediately.
After holding off the Panthers for a narrow win, the Elks were tested again Saturday, as Fairfield came back from an eight-point second-half deficit to take the lead five times. But Centerville ended the game on an 18-5 run to win 64-53, capturing a third consecutive Division I region championship at Xavier University’s Cintas Center.
“When you get this far in the tournament, teams are going to make runs,” said junior guard Jonathan Powell, in his first year at Centerville and making his first state tournament appearance after transferring from Chaminade-Julienne. “We had a little skid, but we kept playing hard. It’s how you respond.”
“I was proud of the poise they showed,” Elks coach Brook Cupps said of his players, who sank 15 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter. “The results of that game helped us in close situations.”
The 6-foot-5 Powell sank four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points to lead the 25-3 Elks, who will take a six-game winning streak into their third consecutive state semifinal.
Centerville, which finished the season as the Greater Western Ohio Conference champion and ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press Division I statewide poll, is scheduled to face No. 7 Pickerington Central on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena.
Pickerington Central, which beat an undefeated Centerville team in last season’s state final, knocked off No. 4 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, 57-52, on Saturday afternoon in the Region 3 final.
The state championship game is scheduled for March 19 at 8:30 p.m. at UD Arena.
Saturday’s game was a rematch of last season’s region final, which was won by the Elks, 55-39. Fairfield, the Greater Miami Conference champion, finishes 23-5.
Centerville has won 14 straight games against Ohio teams since a 63-59 loss to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s on Jan. 13. SVSM was ranked eighth in the final AP poll.
Centerville was outrebounded 29-20 Saturday, allowing Fairfield to build a 14-4 advantage in second-chance points. That was offset by the Indians’ 10 turnovers to the Elks’ five, and Centerville’s 12-0 advantage in points off turnovers.
Junior forward Baboucarr Njie was the only other Centerville player to reach double figures. The 6-6 Njie finished with 14 points, going 5-for-5 from the field.
The Elks also dominated the bench battle, 18-3.
The Indians led for most of the first quarter, then Centerville took control, building their lead to eight after Powell connected on a 3-pointer from the left corner 25 seconds into the second half.
The Indians started chipping away and took a 42-41 lead on a buzzer-beating banked 3-pointer from the right wing by program career scoring leader Deshawne Crim — it seemed to touch every part of the hoop before dropping through the net.
“A banked 3-pointer,” Cupps said. “They had two.”
Fairfield boosted its lead to as many as three points, 48-45, with 5:57 left in the game before the Elks went on their run. Centerville took the lead for good at 50-48 on Powell’s open-court steal and dunk with 3:46 left in the game, and he went 6-for-6 on free throws over the final 3:29 as two Indian players fouled out.
Cupps was asked if it gets old making the state tournament.
“Not yet,” he said with a laugh. “I hope I find out. I’ll let you know.”
