Plenty at stake in Hamilton-Lakota West Week 10 tilt

HAMILTON — Hamilton High School football coach Arvie Crouch insisted it shouldn’t have come down to the final seconds a week ago. But it did.

Crouch enjoyed the moment and is now focused on Friday night’s regular-season finale.

“It was kind of like mixed emotions,” the second-year HHS coach said. “I was frustrated, and we never should have been in that situation.”

Jailen Morris returned a last-second, 90-yard kickoff for a touchdown that lifted the Big Blue to a dramatic 28-21 victory over Sycamore, setting the stage for Hamilton’s Greater Miami Conference finale against Lakota West at Virgil Schwarm Stadium.

“Who else to play to test yourself and to see where your program is,” Crouch said. “You always hope the game means something at the end of the season, and it definitely does. That’s just a credit to our coaches and kids who are working so hard and executing our game plans. Everybody’s been busting their butt — trying to get things going in the right direction. And it is.”

Hamilton (7-2, 7-1 GMC) has won seven out of its last eight. Lakota West (7-2, 7-1) has won seven straight and enters Friday night with the GMC’s best defense — only giving up seven points a game.

Mason tested a red-hot Lakota West offense a week ago. The Firebirds scored 10 unanswered in the final quarter — including Bradyen Benner’s game-winning, 20-yard field goal with 1:46 left — to knock off the Comets 10-7.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been so unhappy about winning a game,” Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said. “Defensively, Mason played their butts off. They did some things. But we just didn’t play well. In retrospect, I think it’s refocused us.

“We were just rolling along and doing our thing,” Bolden added. “These 15-, 16-, 17-year-old kids — they start feeling it, and they start reading their press clippings. In the long run, the best possible situation was that we could come out with a win with not playing our best and get refocused.”

The Firebirds own the conference’s second-best offense behind Princeton, the state’s fourth-ranked team in Division I.

A significant part of that was a quarterback adjustment following Lakota West’s 0-2 start. Junior Sam Wiles was named the starter before the third game of the season, and the Firebirds went on to beat Fairfield 33-0.

“The biggest thing is the experience gained by those that were new this year,” Bolden said. “If you ask any coach, the worst combination possible is a brand new quarterback with five brand new O-linemen. If you’ve got all brand new skill kids, you can work that out. But unfortunately it showed in the first two weeks. I do believe we’ve gotten better. That’s part of the process.

“The defense was good enough the first two weeks for us to win,” Bolden added. “They’ve obviously been good enough these past eight weeks. They just need to keep doing what they’ve been doing. As long as they do what they’re assigned to do, it’s tough to consistently move the ball on them. We just need to make sure we get better offensively.”

DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS

Hamilton’s Trey Verdon has seven sacks, which is second in the GMC. CJ Bryant, Wyman Carr Jr. and Morris each have three interceptions for the Big Blue.

Bryant has a GMC second-best 98 tackles, while Hamilton’s Gracen Goldsmith is fourth in the conference with 82 tackles.

Lakota West’s Taebron Bennie also has three interceptions.

A LOT ON THE LINE

If Princeton loses to Sycamore, then the Hamilton-Lakota West winner will share the GMC title with the Vikings. If Princeton beats Sycamore, the Vikings will own the GMC title outright.

Both Hamilton and Lakota West have clinched a Division I, Region 4 playoff berth, but there are playoff seeding implications heading into Friday.

“I have been a part of some Week 10 games that didn’t have a lot of meaning,” Bolden said. “Basically, what’s happening Friday night, the way I view it is you’re playing for a chance to have two playoff home games. I told the kids that this one means a ton.

“So what a better way to end it in terms of the regular season.”

COLERAIN AT FAIRFIELD

The Indians (2-7, 2-6 GMC) are coming off a 36-30 overtime win over Middletown last week. The Cardinals (0-9, 0-8) are enduring their worst season in more than two decades and will finish with their third losing season in a row. Fairfield senior quarterback Talon Fisher leads the GMC with 1,193 rushing yards.

LAKOTA EAST AT MASON

The Thunderhawks (1-8, 1-7 GMC) and the Comets (4-5, 4-4) have split the last 10 meetings dating back to 2012. Lakota East quarterback JT Kitna announced on Twitter that he sustained a season-ending injury. He led the GMC with 1,489 yards passing following Week 8.

MIDDLETOWN AT OAK HILLS

The Middies (3-6, 2-6 GMC) have lost four in a row and split the last 10 meetings against the Highlanders (4-5, 4-4) dating back to 2011. Oak Hills sophomore linebacker Max Rhodes leads the GMC with 102 tackles.

MONROE AT EDGEWOOD

The Hornets have lost four straight, while the Cougars (3-6, 2-1) have won two out of their last three. The last time Edgewood and Monroe played was in 2019, when the Cougars won 34-6. If the Cougars win, and Ross beats Bellbrook, all three will share the SWBL Southwestern title.

CARROLL AT FENWICK

The Falcons (4-5, 0-4 GCLC) and the Patriots (2-7, 0-4) are both riding five-game losing streaks. Fenwick has beaten Carroll nine out of the last 10 games since 2013.

BADIN AT MCNICHOLAS

The Rams (9-0, 4-0 GCLC) have officially clinched the No. 1 seed in Division, Region 12 and are tied with Marion Local (Division VII) for the state’s longest regular-season win streak at 37 games. The Rockets (5-4, 3-1) have won four out of their last five. The Rams can clinch the GCL Coed title outright with a win.

BROOKVILLE AT FRANKLIN

The Wildcats (2-7, 1-3 SWBL Southwestern) have lost three in a row this season and three in a row against the Blue Devils (7-2, 4-2 SWBL Buckeye). Franklin’s Braydon Isaacs leads the SWBL with 111 tackles.

WINTON WOODS AT LEBANON

Lebanon (6-3, 5-3 ECC) has won four in a row, while Winton Woods (7-2, 6-2) has split its last four contests this season. In the Battle of the Warriors, Winton Woods has won the last three contests.

MADISON AT OAKWOOD

The Mohawks (4-5, 0-5 SWBL Buckeye) have lost five straight, while the Lumberjacks (3-6, 1-4) have lost five out of their last six games. Madison has lost two in a row against Oakwood.

BELLBROOK AT ROSS

If the Rams (3-6, 2-1 SWBL Southwestern) beat the Eagles (6-3, 3-0), they’ll both share a piece of the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division title. Running back Riley Caldwell and quarterback Emory Severance have rushed for over a combined 2,400 yards and scored 33 total touchdowns.

TALAWANDA AT WOOSTER

The Brave (2-7, 1-2 SWOC) travel three hours north to face the Generals (2-7, 1-6 Ohio Cardinal). Talawanda is coming off a 46-9 loss to Mount Healthy, while Wooster is riding a five-game losing streak.

MVCA AT NEW MIAMI

The Vikings (0-9, 0-4 MVC) have lost 20 straight games dating back to the 2021 season, when New Miami registered its last victory — a 22-6 triumph against MVCA (1-8, 0-4 MVC).