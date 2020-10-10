X

Playoff roundup: West, Talawanda, Edgewood, Monroe advance

Lakota West returned a fumble for a touchdown and had a kickoff return for a TD on their way to a 44-0 win over West Clermont in a DIvision I, Region 4 playoff opener on Friday night at West.

Silas Waters scooped up a fumble and scored from 52 yards out to start the scoring for West.

Adrian Davis scored two TDs, including a 65-yard kickoff return. He also caught a TD pass from Mitch Bolden.

The Firebirds limited West Clermont (1-4) to just 35 total yards.

West (7-0) advances to play district rival Lakota East next Friday at West.

Talawanda 56, Belmont 13: Deondre Bothast-Revalee rushed for 189 yards and five TDs to lead the Brave to an easy Division II, Region 8 playoff win.

The 13th-seeded Brave (3-4) advance to face No. 4 Kings next Friday night.

Monroe 27, Elida 10: Ish Moss, Elijah Jackson and Collin Deaton each had a rushing TD in the first half and Chandler Holler sealed the win with a pick-six late. It marked the first playoff win for Monroe in 11 years. Monroe (3-4) advances to face Ross.

Mount Healthy 40, Fenwick 7: Logan Miller rushed for 120 yards, including a 53-yard TD run, for the Falcons in a Division III, Region 12 playoff game.

Edgewood 62, Columbus West 12: The Cougars (4-3) rolled in a DIvision II, Region 8 playoff opener. Edgewood, the eighth seed, will host No. 9 Troy next Friday night.

Elder 42, Fairfield 39: The host Panthers rallied from a 39-28 deficit to score a Division I, Region 4 playoff win. The Indians fell to 1-6.

