PHOTOS: West Side Little League wins 40th straight district title

West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
1 / 37
West Side Little League beat Loveland 18-0 on Thursday to capture its 40th straight district championship. CHRIS VOGT / CONTRIBUTED