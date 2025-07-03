PHOTOS: West Side Little League practice

West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
1 / 22
The West Side Little League 12U All-Stars take fielding practice on Wednesday in Hamilton. The district tournament begins July 7 at West Side Little League. CHRIS VOGT / CONTRIBUTED