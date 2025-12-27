PHOTOS: Madison hosts Brian Cook Classic basketball tournament

122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Madison vs. Lockland basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
122625 Middletown Christian vs. Norwood basketball
1 / 51
Madison hosted the Brian Cook Classic basketball tournament Friday, Dec. 26, 2025 at Madison High School. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF