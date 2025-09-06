PHOTOS: Lakota West defeats Hamilton 38-6 in week 3 football game

090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
1 / 52
Lakota West's Kenyon Norman carries the ball in for a touchdown during their game against Hamilton Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 at Virgil Schwarm Stadium in Hamilton. Lakota West won 38-6. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF