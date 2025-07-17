PHOTOS: 2025 West Side Little League Roster

West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
West Side Little League
1 / 16
TJ Madden