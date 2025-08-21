‘Our energy feels so much better here’ — Fairfield entering 2025 with smooth coaching transition

“We’ve got to get Fairfield back to where it should be,” the former Oak Hills coach said.

Fairfield went 5-17 overall and 5-13 in the Greater Miami Conference during Jason Krause’s last two years at the helm.

Roden has called his first few months “pleasant” — not easy — but smoother than expected.

“The transition has been much better than I thought,” Roden said. “A lot of credit to guys like John Hembree, the Stewart brothers and the staff that kept things running before I got here. Kids were still lifting, still doing 7-on-7s. That’s rare.”

Roden also brought some coaches from his previous stop, blending new energy with returning staff to form a cohesive unit.

“We have to do a better job of building bonds with our sixth, seventh and eighth graders,” Roden said. “Fairfield’s a great place with great facilities and coaches. We need our kids to believe this is where they belong.”

For Roden, establishing a new culture has been a daily mission — one that starts with the little things.

“Running off the field, not sulking, not putting your palms up — that stuff matters to me,” Roden said. “We’ve had some tail chewings this summer, but it’s all part of raising the standard.”

Part of that standard is resilience — a trait Fairfield looked to enhance the past two seasons. In an early intra-squad scrimmage, Roden noticed that when the offense struggled early, the team’s energy faltered.

“That’s what we have to change,” Roden said. “I don’t care if it’s a scrimmage, a bad drive or a busted play — we need to respond the right way.”

Senior quarterback Dominic Back returns to lead the offense. He threw for 1,319 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a junior. He also rushed for 191 yards and five scores.

“We play very hard,” Back said. “We’re just a family, just such a big family. I love all my guys. I love everybody here. It’s a great place.

“The coaching change has been very smooth, and it’s actually been so much better. Our energy feels so much better here. Everything is just meshing so well.”

Roden sees the physical tools and leadership qualities in his QB but wants to see growth in two key areas — protecting the football and using his legs more often.

“He had a productive season,” Roden said of Back. “But for him to take the next step, we need fewer turnovers and more dynamic plays on the ground. He’s capable.”

The run game will be fueled by a committee of backs, including senior Mike Lacue, a transfer from Northwest who has impressed early. Up front, three starters return, including promising junior left tackle Cam Crigler, who Roden believes has D-I potential.

At receiver, senior Sir’Ronald Floyd leads the group, while sophomore Greg Lawrence, a rising star who recently received his first college offer, provides a big-play threat.

On defense, Kobe Lewis — a junior linebacker Roden calls “special” — leads a unit that will need to replace some injured players and develop quickly.

Up front, sophomore Reid Byers is a name to know. The sophomore nose tackle has emerged as a disruptive force. Junior Joseph Traore, another high-upside lineman, is expected to return from a facial injury by Week 1 and could be a game-changer.

Senior linebacker Marcos Tiderman returns after making 91 tackles a season ago.

Fairfield doesn’t get any breaks in the GMC, and Roden knows it.

“This league is as good as it’s ever been — the coaching, the players, everything,” Roden said. “These games come down to one turnover, one flag, one play.”

To prepare for the gauntlet, Roden said he’s pushed his team into tough competition this summer — scrimmaging St. Xavier, Elder, Moeller and Badin.

“We’ve faced some of the best,” Roden said. “Now we’ll find out how much we’ve grown.”

Fairfield may still be figuring things out, but Roden believes the pieces are in place — and he’s not shy about what drew him to the job. The Indians open the season at Wayne on Aug. 22.

“There’s a lot of talent here,” Roden said. “Fairfield has a standard. This place has been to the playoffs. It’s been to the top. Now it’s time to build it back.”