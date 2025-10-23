OHSAA vote on NIL issue will take place in November

The came two days after Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Jaiza Page issued a temporary restraining order against the OHSAA rules that prohibit athletes from profiting off the use of their name, image and likeness. Page’s decision came five days after the family of Wayne High School junior Jamier Brown, a wide receiver who has verbally committed to Ohio State, filed a lawsuit in hopes of gaining the right to profit off the use of his name, image and likeness.

According to the OHSAA, “If the membership votes in favor of a proposal, it would allow OHSAA member schools to shape the NIL bylaw. If schools do not vote in favor of the referendum, the lawsuit and the future of NIL in Ohio will be determined by the court.”

Ohio is one of six states that does not permit high school athletes to profit off the use of their name, image and likeness.

The OHSAA summed up the new bylaw in a press release: “The proposed new bylaw would allow student-athletes to enter into an agreement and be compensated for their name, image and likeness through appearances, licensing, social media, endorsements and/or the use of branding based on their public recognition or notoriety. The proposal would also establish reporting procedures and limitations so that students do not jeopardize their eligibility as it relates to the OHSAA’s recruiting and amateur bylaws.”