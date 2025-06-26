OHSAA tennis tournaments to be held in Southwest Ohio

“The Lindner Family Tennis Center is one of the finest tennis facilities in the country and we are thrilled that our student-athletes will be able have the experience of competing there for state championships,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said in a statement. “We would like to thank the College of Wooster for hosting the state tournaments for the last two years. We had a great experience at Lindner previously and are looking forward to being back.”

The OHSAA girls tennis season begins August 8 and the state tournament will be October 16-17 while the boys tennis season begins March 27 and the state tournament will be May 28-29.

They were held in Mason from 2014-22 before the facility underwent a major renovation that turned it into a state-of-the-art facility that hosts the Cincinnati Open.

“We’re proud to welcome back the OHSAA state tennis tournaments to the Lindner Family Tennis Center,” Beemok president Bob Moran said in a statement. “After a major transformation, our campus will be a year-round public facility where Ohio’s best high school players will compete on the same courts as the world’s best. It is an opportunity that will inspire them throughout their season and serve as a great reward for their hard work.”