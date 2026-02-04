OHSAA renames track and field championships after Jesse Owens

The Oakwood girls track team celebrates a Division II state track championship on June 4, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

The Oakwood girls track team celebrates a Division II state track championship on June 4, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
X

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has renamed its track and field state competition as the OHSAA Jesse Owens Track and Field State Championships.

The OHSAA Board of Directors unanimously accepted a proposal by OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute.

Officials in a release said naming the competition after Owens, the four-time Olympic gold medalist in 1936, is a natural fit.

“We are extremely excited to honor Jesse Owens in this way,” Ute said in a statement. “His name and accomplishments speak for themselves, and having their picture taken in front of his statue during the state championships is the goal of every track and field athlete in Ohio. Renaming the state tournament after Jesse Owens is a natural and will continue to lift up his legacy for everything he meant to Ohio and our country - on and off the track.”

2026 will be the first year track and field is expanded from three to five divisions in Ohio. The state competitions will be held from June 4-7 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

Former Ohio State track & field superstar Jesse Owens (1913 -1980), on the left, won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. He's pictured here with fellow competitor Ralph Metcalfe (1910-1978). CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
2026 Winter Olympics TV Guide: What to watch on Feb. 4
2
Boys basketball: Centerville beats Springfield, earns share of eighth...
3
Boys basketball: Fourth-quarter run lifts Alter past Fairmont in...
4
Men’s college basketball: Skaljac’s 19 points leads No. 23 Miami past...
5
Cincinnati Reds: Ownership extends payroll to add slugger Eugenio...

About the Author

Follow Steven Wright on facebookFollow Steven Wright on twitter

Steven Wright covers high school sports and more for the Dayton Daily News.