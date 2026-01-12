OHSAA releases first daily RPI rankings; Lakota West boys, Fairmont girls on top

Undefeated Lakota West (12-0) is the top-ranked Division I boys team in the Southwest District and has the best RPI rating of any D-I team in the state. The GWOC standings mimic the top of the D-I rankings on the boys side of the North and does the same for the top-four girls teams.

Other leaders in the girls rankings include Stebbins (10-3) in D-II girls for the Southwest District North. Bellbrook (12-2) is atop D-III, Brookville (11-3) in D-IV, Waynesville (10-2) in D-V, Tri-Village (11-1) in D-VI, and Mississinawa Valley (13-1) in D-VII. St. Henry (11-0) leads the way in the D-VI Northwest Group F District.

On the boys side, Northmont (8-4) is at the top of D-II in the North of the Southwest District. Trotwood (7-1) is first in D-III, Dunbar (8-1) in D-IV, Versailles (9-1) in D-V, Tri-Village (12-0) in D-VI, and Lehman Catholic (12-0) in D-VII. Marion Local (10-0) is first in the Northwest Group E District and also has the best D-VI RPI in the state.

The RPI formula is weighted by three factors: adjusted winning percentage (40 percent), opponents’ combined winning percentage (40 percent), and opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (20 percent).

The draw for D-III through VII tournaments will take place on Feb. 8, and D-I and II on Feb. 15. Boys draws for D-III are also on Feb. 15, and D-I and II are on Feb. 22. All scores have to be inputted by midnight on the Friday before the draw.