OHSAA girls basketball: District tournament results, regional schedule

Division I

District final results in Region 3:

No. 2 seed Springboro beat No. 10 seed Seton 41-27

No. 1 Mason beat No. 4 Springfield 67-47

Springboro plays No. 1 seed Upper Arlington on Wednesday night at Fairborn. The winner of that game will play Mason or Perrysburg at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fairborn.

District final results in Region 4:

No. 1 Fairmont beat No. 8 Lakota West 50-36

The Firebirds play No. 5 Princeton at Fairfield at 5 p.m. Wednesday. If they win, they will play Walnut Hills or Mount Notre Dame at Fairfield on Sunday

The state semifinals will be played March 9 at a neutral site yet to be determined.

Division II

District final results:

1 Stebbins lost to 2 Harrison 53-32

4 Northmont lost to 4 St. Ursula 58-31

Division III

District final results:

No. 1 Carroll beat 7 Western Brown 65-44

No. 2 Badin beat 4 Bellbrook 58-55

No. 2 Chaminade Julienne beat 9 Ursuline Academy 37-30

No. 1 Purcell Marian beat 6 Sidney 70-23

Regional semifinals:

Carroll plays Badin on Tuesday night at Lakota East 6 p.m. followed by Chaminade Julienne and Purcell Marian.

The winners of those two games play Saturday at Lakota East 2 p.m.

Division IV

District final results:

No. 1 Alter beat No. 8 McAuley 45-39

No. 2 Urbana beat No. 4 Batavia 58-48

No. 3 McNicholas beat No. 8 Greenon 58-36

Alter plays No. 1 Indian Hill at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at Butler followed by Urbana-McNicholas.

The winners play Saturday 7:30 p.m. at Butler.

Division V

District final results:

No. 1 Anna beat Fayetteville-Perry 50-35

No. 3 Minster beat No. 1 Marion Local 32-29

The regional final will be 2 p.m. at Springfield.

Anna plays Newark Catholic 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Springfield followed by Minster-Arcanum.

Division VI

District final results:

No. 4 Versailles beat No. 4 Summit Country Day 49-37

No. 2 Brookville beat No. 2 Madeira 41-35

No. 1 Waynesville beat No. 8 Reading 79-41

The Blue Devils play the Tigers at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lakota East followed by Waynesville against Fairland.

The regional final is 5 p.m. Saturday at Lakota East

Division VII

District final results:

No. 1 Fort Loramie beat No. 1 Middletown Christian 65-31

No. 3 Legacy Christian beat No. 11 Jackson Center 36-26

No. 5 Mississinawa Valley beat No. 6 Russia 45-44

The Redskins play No. 2 seed Delaware Christian at 6 p.m. Wednesday night at Butler followed by Legacy Christian-Mississinawa Valley.

The regional final is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at Butler.