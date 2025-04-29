OHSAA announces divisional changes for some fall sports

VOLLEYBALL

Little Miami is moving up to Division I from Division II while Xenia and Fairborn move up from Division III to Division II.

Fenwick and Brookville are moving up from Division V to IV, but the Falcons would still be in Division V if not for numbers being adjusted for competitive balance.

Anna moves down to Division VI from V while Cincinnati Christian and Northeastern are moving up to Division V from VI. In the case of the Jets, that is because of adjustments for competitive balance.

Legacy Christian moves up to Division VI from VII while fellow Greene County school Yellow Springs is dropping from Division VI to VII.

GIRLS SOCCER

There are no changes locally in Division I or II.

Butler and Piqua will remain in Division III, but they would have moved up to II if not for the competitive balance adjustments.

BOYS SOCCER

No changes will occur in Division I on the boys side, either, but Edgewood will move up to Division II.

Xenia is staying in Division III because of competitive balance while Urbana and Meadowdale move up from Division IV to III.

Milton-Union moves up to Division IV from V while Bethel and Oakwood remain in Division IV because of competitive balance.

Preble Shawnee also avoided moving up to Division IV and remains in Division V because of competitive balance.