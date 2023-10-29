Ohio State with slim lead over Wisconsin at halftime

Ohio State leads 10-3 at the half despite mostly dominating the first 30 minutes.

The Buckeyes received the opening kickoff and moved into Wisconsin territory before committing multiple miscues.

After Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr. couldn’t connect on a third down pass, the Buckeyes opted to go for it on fourth-and-3 at the Wisconsin 33. Whatever they had planned for fourth down never materialized as C.J. Goetz beat right tackle Josh Fryar and knocked the ball out of McCord’s hands.

Maema Njongmeta recovered for the Badgers, but the Buckeyes got the ball right back two plays later when Steele Chambers stripped the ball from Braelon Allen and Davison Igbinosun recovered for Ohio State.

A 30-yard pass from McCord to TreVeyon Henderson got the Buckeyes into the red zone, but they again stalled before settling for a 27-yard field goal by Jayden Fielding.

They stretched the lead to 10 points early in the second quarter when McCord found Harrison over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown.

The Badgers were able to bounce back just before halftime, capitalizing off McCord’s second interception of the night.

They got the ball near midfield and drove to the Ohio State 1-yard line but had to settle for a Nathaniel Vakos field goal of 19 yards after Tommy Eichenberg stopped Allen from getting into the end zone after catching a shovel pass.

Ohio State outgained Wisconsin 209-83 in the first half, but McCord’s first interception in the end zone thwarted another scoring opportunity late in the first quarter.

The Badgers never ran more than four plays on their first five drives until the final possession, when they used 12 plays to pick up 51 yards.