Ohio State up big at Penn State after dominating first half

Penn State struck back this time, driving 61 yards for a 31-yard Jake Pinegar field goal. The drive was extended by a personal foul on Barron Browning, who was charged with roughing the quarterback after a throw.

The Buckeyes extended their lead late in the second quarter when Fields took advantage of Penn State getting lined up late and found Jeremy Ruckert wide open over the middle for a 10-yard touchdown.

That made it 21-3 with 2:23 left in the half.

Ohio State appeared to run out the clock after forcing a Penn State punt, but officials ruled Justin Fields took a knee on fourth down with a second left.

That gave Jordan Stout a chance to kick a 50-yard field goal, and he made it to cut the deficit to two scores.