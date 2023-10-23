Ohio State-Rutgers game time set; Harrison honored again

Marvin Harrison Jr. was named co-player of the week on offense in the Big Ten Monday.

He won the award for the second time in three weeks thanks to an 11-catch, 162-yard game against Penn State.

His 19-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter ultimately was the difference in a 20-12 victory for the Buckeyes.

A junior receiver from Philadelphia, Harrison has 42 catches for 766 yards and six touchdowns this season.

He shared the Big Ten OPOW award with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who completed 21 of 27 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns as the Wolverines smashed in-state rival Michigan State 49-0.

Minnesota defensive back Tyler Rubin was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week while Golden Gophers kicker Dragon Kesich received the special teams award after Minnesota eked out a 12-10 win over rival Iowa.

Ohio State plays next at Wisconsin.

That game will kick off at 7:30 Saturday night on NBC.

The following week, the Buckeyes will travel to Rutgers for a game set to kick off at noon on CBS.

The latter was announced Monday morning.

Tom McCarthy and Ross Tucker will call the game between the Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights.