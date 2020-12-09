X

Ohio State remains fourth in College Football Playoff rankings

Ohio State's Justin Fields throws a pass against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff
Credit: David Jablonski

Sports | 41 minutes ago
By Associated Press
Cincinnati falls to 8th in rankings

For the third straight week, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The selection committee’s second-from-last rankings had only a little movement in the top 10. Texas A&M is still fifth and Florida held at sixth.

Ohio State is also currently without a game this weekend after Michigan had to cancel because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Iowa State moved up a couple of spots to seventh after earning a spot in the Big 12 title game. Cincinnati slipped a spot to eighth after an idle week because of COVID-19 issues in the program.

The Bearcats also will not play this week against Tulsa, the committee’s 24th-ranked team. Those two schools are scheduled to meet Dec. 19 in the American Athletic Conference title game.

Georgia is ninth and Miami is 10th.

Coastal Carolina, coming off a big victory against BYU, jumped five spots to No. 13.

