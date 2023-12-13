BreakingNews
Men accused of possessing 3 kilos of fentanyl indicted with 2 others

Ohio State RB transferring to Cincinnati

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
2 minutes ago
X

Ohio State running back Evan Pryor is not going far to continue his college career.

The North Carolina native announced Wednesday he has committed to Cincinnati after entering the transfer portal at the beginning of December.

The 5-foot-11, 198-pounder was a four-star prospect coming out of high school but injuries hindered him finding a role for the Buckeyes.

He played in four games in 2021 and four games this season after missing all of 2022 because of a knee injury.

Pryor finished his Ohio State career with 147 yards on 40 carries and scored one touchdown. He also caught three passes for 10 yards.

Explore6 Ohio State juniors announce they will play in Cotton Bowl

He is one of more than a dozen scholarship Buckeyes to enter the transfer portal this month and three running backs to exit the program.

Chip Trayanum announced Tuesday he is transferring to Kentucky, and Miyan Williams intends to enter his name into the NFL Draft pool for 2024.

All-Big Ten running back TreVeyon Henderson is also eligible to enter the draft, but he has not announced his intentions to do so or not.

In Other News
1
Bengals embracing ‘the grind of the season’
2
Leaving without win over Michigan would be ‘underwhelming’ for OSU...
3
Browns lose another offensive tackle as Jedrick Wills Jr. has...
4
Half a dozen Ohio State juniors say they will play in Cotton Bowl
5
Reds expect newest addition to make an ‘impact’

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top