Ohio State names starting quarterback for Week 1 against Texas

Julian Sayin beats Lincoln Kienholz to earn job
Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin participates in a drill during NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin participates in a drill during NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day named Julian Sayin the starting quarterback for the 2025 season on Monday.

Sayin, a 6-foot-1, 208-pound sophomore, will make his first start against Texas. The Buckeyes open the season with a noon game on Aug. 30 at Ohio Stadium.

Sayin beat redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz to earn the starting job.

“It was a close competition,” Day said in a press conference Monday. “I think both guys we all feel confident can win a game for us. I think Julian separated himself really over the last week with his consistent play. I feel like our guys are confident with both quarterbacks. I think we’ll need both quarterbacks. Lincoln did a lot of great things.”

Sayin took 27 snaps in four games last season as the backup to Will Howard. He completed 5 of 12 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Sayin was the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class. He signed with Alabama and started classes in Tuscaloosa before transferring to Ohio State in January 2024.

The third-string quarterback will be Bellefontaine High School graduate Tavien St. Clair, a freshman who was the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.

In Other News
1
Who’s your pick? Vote for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week
2
Ask Hal: How does MLB’s International Free Agent System work?
3
McCoy: Hays’ 10th-inning single lifts Cincinnati Reds to 3-2 victory...
4
Bengals at Commanders: 3 things to know about Monday’s second preseason...
5
McCoy: Brewers beat Reds 6-5 in 11 innings en route to franchise record...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.