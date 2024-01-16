Ohio State names new director of athletics

“Ross is uniquely equipped to step into our Buckeye community and make an immediate impact,” Smith said in university release. “As I have said, Ohio State has afforded me the professional opportunity of a lifetime, and I am forever grateful. My final, important project over the next several months will be to work with Ross to ensure a smooth and effective transition with our student-athletes, coaches, department staff and university leaders.”

Explore Smith expresses pride in accomplishments at Ohio State

A native of Dodge City, Kansas, the 51-year-old Bjork was a starting fullback at Emporia State in Kansas before beginning his administrative career at Western Kentucky in 1996.

He worked at Missouri, Miami (Fla.) and UCLA before becoming the director of athletics at WKU in 2010.

He held the same position at Mississippi from 2012-19 then took over at Texas A&M.

“I have been extraordinarily blessed to be a product of college athletics as a student-athlete and fortunate to work with so many outstanding student-athletes, coaches, staff and university leaders throughout my career, and Ohio State represents the culmination of these efforts,” Bjork said in the news release. “To be a part of Buckeye Nation, along with its storied traditions and long history of achievement, is a tremendous honor and a welcome challenge for me and our family. I can’t wait to get started.”