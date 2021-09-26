Ohio State linebacker dismissed from team

“K’Vaughan will continue to have the use of programs that benefit our student-athletes, such as our Student-Athlete Support Services Office,” Ohio State announced Sunday, “and we will support him with his progress toward graduation. He will remain on scholarship through the duration of this semester.

Pope, of Dinwiddie, Ga., appeared to be upset about being taken out of the game Saturday during a 59-7 victory against Akron at Ohio Stadium.