Ohio State improves prior to Penn State despite personnel problems

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Dallan Hayden was succinct Saturday when asked if he will be ready if called upon when Ohio State plays host to Penn State this Saturday.

“Yes,” was all the sophomore running back from Tennessee had to say.

He had just finished stepping up for the Buckeyes for the third time in 12 months, rushing for 76 yards on 11 carries after Chip Trayanum went out with an injury in the first quarter of a 41-7 win over Purdue.

With TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams already sidelined with unidentified injuries, Hayden was the next man up, and he came through.

Hayden’s season status had been a mystery until last Tuesday when head coach Ryan Day said the coaching staff was hoping to redshirt him to save a year of eligibility.

That is still possible if he does not play in more than tow more games, but what’s next remains to be seen both for Hayden and the Buckeyes, who have their biggest game of the season (so far) on tap.

Penn State owns an undefeated record, top 10 ranking and what is at least statistically one of the best defenses in the nation.

For third-ranked Ohio State, the question of readiness applies as much to Hayden as the rest of the team.

“We’re not trying to look ahead because Purdue was a very tough team, but we had to play to the best of our ability today,” said left guard Donovan Jackson, a member of the offensive line that was much maligned after an underwhelming performance against Maryland the previous week. “The best of our ability is starting fast and making sure we keep the momentum throughout the entire game because it’s a lot easier playing when you have a lead than when you don’t.”

That figures to be a key against the Nittany Lions, too.

Ohio State has rallied from big early deficits against Penn State multiple times in recent years — and a smaller one last fall — but this might be the best version of the Nittany Lions under 10th-year coach James Franklin.

They lead the nation in total defense (193.7 yards per game), passing defense (121.2 ypg.) and pass efficiency defense (80.7) while ranking second in scoring defense (8.0 points per game allowed).

The offense is fifth in scoring (44.3 ppg.) though less impressive from a yardage perspective (42nd overall).

Day continued to refer to his team as a work in progress after the Buckeyes improved to 6-0.

“It was a job well-done, but there are always things we’ve got to get better at,” Day said. “We’re certainly a work in progress. We’re continuing to grow and build and get back to being our best football next Saturday.”

His offense put up nearly 500 total yards against the Boilermakers, who are 2-5 in year one under head coach Ryan Walters but do some unique things on the defensive side of the ball.

That was just another challenge for quarterback Kyle McCord in his first season as the starter for the Buckeyes and a running game that was well below par in the first half of the season.

“Especially up front today it was a lot of one-on-one blocks across the board, especially pass protection,” McCord said after completing 16 of 28 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns. “I think they did a really good job and gave me enough time to make them pay on the field. Teams are going to try to continue to try to do that to us, and I think this was a good sign that we can handle it.”

Ohio State adjusted its blocking schemes in the running game, pulling linemen more often to change gaps and try to spring its backs after struggling to execute zone plays in previous games.

That seemed to fit Hayden, a 5-10, 205-pounder who went over 100 yards in emergency duty against Indiana and Maryland last November but did not have a carry in Ohio State’s first five games this season.

“He’s got really good feet,” Day said. “When the ball’s in his hands, that’s when he’s at his best. He’s got good vision, good quickness, but I think it shows his mental preparation because he hasn’t played a bunch this year. To be able and go do that, it says a lot about his preparation.”

Hayden said he trusts the plan the coaches have for him this season and credited the offensive line’s work Saturday.

“Just knowing the blocking scheme, knowing where plays are supposed to hit — the O-line did a really good job today and made my job easier,” Hayden said.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Penn State at Ohio State, Noon, Fox, 1410