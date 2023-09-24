Ohio State grabs lead late in first half at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ohio State leads Notre Dame 3-0 at halftime Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium.

Jayden Fielding’s 31-yard field goal went through the uprights with 30 seconds left to allow the Buckeyes to avoid being shut out in the first half, but both teams missed scoring opportunities in the first half.

Ohio State punted on each of its first two possessions, but Notre Dame drove to the Ohio State 18 the first time it had the ball.

That drive came to an end when quarterback Sam Hartman was ruled out of bounds on a fourth-down scramble to the sideline.

On their next possession, the Irish drove to the Ohio State 29 but Spencer Schrader missed a 47-yard field goal.

Ohio State then had a 70-yard drive end in no points when the Irish turned them away twice from the 1-yard line.

After Miyan Williams was stood up for no gain, Ohio State tried a play-action pass only for Kyle McCord to find he had no one open.

He heaved a desperate attempt to tight end Cade Stover, but it was broken up by Jaylen Sneed.

Ohio State outgained the Irish 147-141 in the first half thanks to the late scoring drive.

McCord was 9-for-16 passing for 84 yards while Hartman completed 9 of 13 passes for 88.

Emeka Egbuka caught four passes for 37 yards, but he also failed to haul in a potential touchdown in the end zone on the final drive of the half.