Ohio State football legend Archie Griffin to receive another unique honor

Ohio State announced Thursday the only two-time winner of the Heisman Trophy will do the ‘i’ when the Ohio State University Marching Band performs “Script Ohio” during halftime.

When he follows the drum major to his spot on the field, Griffin will join a select group of non-band members to dot the ‘I’ that includes his coach, Woody Hayes, as well as Jack Nicklaus, John Glenn, Earle Bruce and Bob Hope.

“The opportunity in Ohio Stadium to dot the ‘i’ is a very special honor,” Griffin said in a news release. “I know that Woody was proud to have had that opportunity, and I am following in his footsteps and am extremely proud of this opportunity.”

This move is another in a series designed to recognize Griffin’s 1974 season, the first of two in which he won the Heisman Trophy as the most outstanding player in college football.

Griffin ran for 1,650 yards as a junior in 1974 as the Buckeyes won the Big Ten championship.

He added 1,450 yards during his senior season as the Buckeyes won the Big Ten title again.

He then went on to play seven seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals before working in administration at Ohio State then becoming the CEO of the Ohio State alumni association.

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation announced in February plans to erect a statue of Griffin at the sight of the Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., that will be unveiled in August.