OSU football: Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. as Buckeyes prep for Sugar Bowl

Ohio State sings "Carmen Ohio" after a victory against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff
OSU faces off against Clemson at 8 p.m. Friday

This week, the Dayton Daily News is in New Orleans covering the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 Sugar Bowl. The No. 3 Buckeyes face No. 2 Clemson at 8 p.m. Friday in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

As part of our coverage of the Buckeyes this week, reporter Marcus Hartman will take online readers to New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. today for a Facebook Live video on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page. He will also go live from New Orleans at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.

WHAT: Facebook Live from Ohio State’s Sugar Bowl prep in New Orleans

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. today, Dec. 30

WHERE: Dayton Daily News Facebook page

