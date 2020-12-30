OSU football: Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. as Buckeyes prep for Sugar Bowl

Explore Working OSU players back into action during pandemic no easy task

As part of our coverage of the Buckeyes this week, reporter Marcus Hartman will take online readers to New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. today for a Facebook Live video on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page. He will also go live from New Orleans at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.

WHAT: Facebook Live from Ohio State’s Sugar Bowl prep in New Orleans