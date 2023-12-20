Ohio State Football: Aaron Scott Jr. is officially a Buckeye

BreakingNews
SPRINGFIELD — Aaron Scott Jr. is officially a Buckeye.

Ohio State football announced early Wednesday morning the star cornerback from Springfield High School had signed his letter of intent.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Scott is the No. 1-rated player in Ohio for 2024 and recently became a 247Sports Composite five-star prospect.

He is set to become the first scholarship Buckeye from one of the Springfield high schools since Dee Miller, who signed with Ohio State out of South High in 1994.

The 2002 national championship team was the last to have a Clark County high school graduate, and it had two: John Adams of Northeastern and Steve Pavelka of Shawnee, who were both walk-ons.

Scott’s goals no doubt include helping the Buckeyes get national title No. 9.

How much anyone plays as a true freshman is never easy to predict, but a first-year cornerback has started at least a game or two in each of the last three seasons: Denzel Burke in 2021, Jyaire Brown of Lakota West in ‘22 and Jermaine Mathews Jr. this season.

Scott made the All-Ohio first team in Division I this season after helping the Wildcats to their third straight state runner-up finish.

He had 21 tackles and two interceptions last season, when he was also called upon regularly to give the offense some juice.

Scott ran 45 times for 257 yards and eight touchdowns and completed 11 of 22 passes for 155 yards and three more touchdowns.

He verbally committed to Ohio State in late July after a heated recruitment that came down to the Buckeyes, Michigan and Oregon, who were among 30 schools to offer him scholarships.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

