Ohio State, Cincinnati players earn All-America nods

Joining Williams in the All-America first-team backfield is Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Michigan’s Blake Corum.

Michigan also had center Olusegun Oluwatimi and kicker Jake Moody picked for the second team.

The second-ranked Wolverines face No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. The Horned Frogs’ lone first-team All-American was defensive back Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. TCU quarterback Max Duggan and guard Steve Avila made the second team.

Top-ranked Georgia placed two players on the first-team defense with tackle Jalen Carter and safety Christopher Smith. Tight end Brock Bowers and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson were second-team selections.

The Bulldogs face No. 4 Ohio State in the CFP’s Peach Bowl semifinal on New Year’s Eve. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was Ohio State’s only first-team All-American, but the Buckeyes added four players on the second team: Offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Ronnie Hickman.

Cincinnati’s Ivan Pace Jr. was selected to the first team at linebacker.

First team breakdown/team

USC - 3

Georgia - 2

Notre Dame - 2

Texas, Northwestern, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Tennessee, Iowa State, Kansas State, North Carolina State, Alabama, Pitt, Cincinnati, Iowa, Arkansas, Utah, Illinois, Miami, TCU, Michigan State - 1

First team breakdown/conference

Big Ten - 7

SEC - 6

Big 12 - 4

Pac-12 - 4

ACC - 3

Independents - 2

American Athletic - 1.