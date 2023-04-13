Ohio State Buckeyes: What to know about the spring game

The offense will be in scarlet jerseys with the defense in gray/white, and head coach Ryan Day said the No. 1 units will face each other followed by the second units and third units opposing each other.

After an opening “thud” period (no tackling to the ground), the action will be full-go.

OSU also wants fans who plan to attend the game to be aware of construction causing Cannon Drive to be closed between W. 12th Ave. and Herrick Drive. That intersection is also closed along with the John Herrick Bridge.