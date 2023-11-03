Ohio State Buckeyes: What to know about the Rutgers game

Who: No. 1 Ohio State at Rutgers

When: 12:00 p.m., Saturday

Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J.

TV/Radio: CBS/1410

Series history: Ohio State leads 9-0. The teams are playing for the 10th consecutive year since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014.

Last meeting: The Scarlet Knights capitalized on a muffed punt with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Evan Simon to Sean Ryan with 11 minutes on the clock, but Ohio State tied the score on a Miyan Williams 2-yard touchdown run minutes later and never looked back en route to a 49-10 win last season at Ohio Stadium.

Coaches: Ohio State’s Ryan Day is 53-6 in five seasons, including 36–2 in the Big Ten and 5-0 against Rutgers. Greg Schiano is 86-91 in 15 seasons at Rutgers, where he is on his second stint as head coach. He is 0-3 against Ohio State.

Ohio State notes: Ohio State has never beaten a team the first 10 times they have played. The Buckeyes started 9-0 against Oregon before losing and were 8-0-1 against Missouri before losing to the Tigers (They are 9-0 against Maryland)… Ohio State has never scored fewer than 49 points against Rutgers… Ohio State has not allowed a play longer than 36 yards this season… With 112 receiving yards, Marvin Harrison Jr. will become the first Ohio State receiver to post back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons… Ohio State has five players from New Jersey: Quarterback Kyle McCord (Mt. Laurel), cornerback Davison Igbinosun (Union), safety Jayden Bonsu (Hillside), linebacker Cody Simon (Jersey City) and defensive tackle Tywone Malone (Jamesburg)…McCord’s father, Derek, was a quarterback at Rutgers from 1988-92.

Rutgers notes: The Scarlet Knights have run the ball on 60.9 percent of their non-garbage time plays, ninth most in the country…Schiano was Ohio State’s defensive coordinator from 2016-18… Rutgers has two players from Ohio: offensive linemen Kwabena Asamoah of Pickerington Central and Dominic Rivera of Olmsted Falls… Rutgers is undefeated at home this season… The Scarlet Knights have held opponents to 126 points, fewest through eight games in their Big Ten era (since 2014)… Rutgers leading tackler Tyreem Powell is expected to miss the rest of the season due to injury.

Quoted: Schiano on if he is trying to get Rutgers to reach the level of Ohio State: “We’re trying to be 1-0 at the end of the Ohio State season. We have to have a great week of preparation to do that, and then we have to go play our best game and see where that stacks up against theirs. And I can’t control anything about them but I certainly can us. And that’s going to be my focus — that we have a great, consistent week of practice, and then go play our best game of the season.”

Next week: The Buckeyes return home to take on Michigan State in a prime-time game Saturday night. The Knights will play at Iowa at 3:30 p.m.

Prediction: Ohio State 30, Rutgers 10