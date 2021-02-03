Ohio State Buckeyes to promote from within to fill open spot on defensive staff

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has decided to hire from within to fill a spot on his staff.
Day confirmed Wednesday morning quality control coach Parker Fleming has been promoted to special teams coordinator while Matt Barnes will move from special teams coordinator and safeties coach to secondary coach.
These moves come in the wake of the retirement of Greg Mattison, who had the title of co-defensive coordinator the past two seasons and also helped coach linebackers.
Fleming, an Atlanta native who played quarterback at Presbyterian College, is entering the fourth season of his second stint with Ohio State.
He first came to the Buckeyes in 2012 and spent two seasons in Columbus as a graduate assistant for offense and special teams.
He returned to Ohio State in 2018 after working at James Madison and Texas State.
Barnes was hired in 2019 as part of a defensive staff shakeup when Day replaced Urban Meyer as head coach of the Buckeyes.
The Maryland native was brought on as special teams coordinator and assistant secondary coach at that time.
Now Day says he will focus on the secondary while defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will broaden his attention to the entire defense.