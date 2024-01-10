Ohio State Buckeyes: Talented pass rusher verbally commits

Sports
By
32 minutes ago
X

Ohio State picked up a top 50 national prospect for the class of 2025 on Wednesday with the verbal commitment of Zahir Mathis.

A 6-foot-6, 225-pounder from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Mathis is a four-star prospect currently ranked No. 1 in his home state and No. 37 overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

ExploreAll-SEC running back transferring to Ohio State

He is the No. 5 defensive end in the country and the first to choose Ohio State in this recruiting cycle.

Mathis told 247Sports he chose Ohio State over the likes of Florida State, Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina because he wants to play for Larry Johnson, the veteran defensive line coach of the Buckeyes.

“It’s just the coaching from coach Larry Johnson and how he models and adjusts and adapts to players who come in from all over the world,” Mathis said.

Ohio State has six verbal commitments for 2025, including four-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair of Bellefontaine.

Also committed to Ohio State already from the junior class is five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez (Houston, Texas), four-star cornerback Blake Woodby (Baltimore, Md.), three-star receiver Jayvan Boggs (Cocoa, Fla.) and three-star linebacker Eli Lee (Akron).

Getting an early commitment from Mathis is a big plus for head coach Ryan Day and Johnson after the Buckeyes struck out late in the 2024 cycle for some of their top pass rushing targets.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Christian blows by New Miami
2
Mirambeaux scores 21 off the bench, Miami takes down Buffalo
3
COMMENTARY: What Michigan’s national championship means for Ohio...
4
‘I’m not sure what’s gonna happen’ -- Bengals’ Tyler Boyd talks about...
5
QB Joe Flacco’s road success in playoffs gives Browns boost as they...

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top