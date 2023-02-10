BreakingNews
Court orders DNA testing in case of man convicted of area murder 3 decades ago
Ohio State Buckeyes: Standout receiver Dimitrious Stanley passes away

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
1 hour ago

Ohio State football lost an alumnus this week with the passing of Dimitrious Stanley after a bout with cancer.

A Columbus-area prep product, Stanley was a standout receiver for the Buckeyes from 1993-96 as they won a pair of Big Ten championships following a six-year title drought and ended a 12-year absence from the Rose Bowl.

ExploreWhy Ohio State might have to change its recruiting strategy

His 63 career receptions for 1,136 yards included several memorable plays, such as a 17-yard touchdown catch in the home win over Notre Dame in 1995 and a 72-yard touchdown catch in the Rose Bowl win over Arizona State a year later.

Stanley also caught three passes on the game-winning drive in the latter game, setting up Joe Germaine’s dramatic go-ahead touchdown pass to David Boston with time winding down against the second-ranked Sun Devils.

That trip might never have materialized without Stanley, who got Ohio State’s win at No. 5 Notre Dame in 1996 started with an 85-yard return of the opening kickoff.

A week later, his 42-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter set the tone for a 38-7 thrashing of No. 4 Penn State at Ohio Stadium.

One week after that, Stanley caught 10 passes for 199 yards as Ohio State avoided a home upset at the hands of unranked Wisconsin, a 17-14 win in which his 42-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner.

The son of former Ohio State running backs coach Wayne Stanley, Dimitrious remained in central Ohio after his playing career and was a regular on local media shows.

The 48-year-old leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

