journal-news logo
X

Ohio State Buckeyes: Spring game date announced

Sports
By
1 hour ago

The next chance for Ohio State football fans to see the Buckeyes in uniform on the field will be April 15.

That is the day OSU is set to host the annual Scarlet and Gray spring game at Ohio Stadium.

Explore7 questions for college football in 2023

The game starts at noon, and tickets go on sale Feb. 10 at the Ohio State athletics website.

General admission will be $7, and a limited number of reserved seating options are available for $15 and $30. There may be service charges, but parking is free.

The spring game figures to be a showcase for Ohio State’s potential next quarterback.

Junior Kyle McCord and redshirt freshman Devin Brown are set to compete to replace C.J. Stroud, and they will be working behind a new-look offensive line.

ExploreAn overview of the offense after NFL draft decisions

A big group of first- and second-year receivers also figure to get plenty of opportunities to show what they can do along with young defensive players trying to earn playing time on a unit still trying to find itself.

In Other News
1
Lakota East’s Wallace Gets 200th career coaching victory
2
Girls basketball: Edwards, Aldridge lead Middletown past Hamilton
3
Bengals stinginess in red zone no accident
4
Ohio State football: Evaluating the offense after NFL decisions...
5
Archdeacon: Dayton coach’s passionate plea against attacks comes as...

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top