Ohio State Buckeyes: Spring game date announced

The next chance for Ohio State football fans to see the Buckeyes in uniform on the field will be April 15.
That is the day OSU is set to host the annual Scarlet and Gray spring game at Ohio Stadium.
The game starts at noon, and tickets go on sale Feb. 10 at the Ohio State athletics website.
General admission will be $7, and a limited number of reserved seating options are available for $15 and $30. There may be service charges, but parking is free.
The spring game figures to be a showcase for Ohio State’s potential next quarterback.
Junior Kyle McCord and redshirt freshman Devin Brown are set to compete to replace C.J. Stroud, and they will be working behind a new-look offensive line.
A big group of first- and second-year receivers also figure to get plenty of opportunities to show what they can do along with young defensive players trying to earn playing time on a unit still trying to find itself.
