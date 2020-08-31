Ohio State Buckeyes: Senior who was shot to be released from hospital

That is according to a release from the school.

Haskell Garrett has been receiving excellent care at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for the injuries he received on Sunday. We anticipate he will be released from the Medical Center this morning. On behalf of his family and this football program, we would like to thank all those who have been a part of Haskell’s treatment and we are grateful that he will be heading home today. We will continue to help him and his family any way we can to expedite his recovery. - Ohio State Athletics Communications

Garrett, a 6-foot-2, 299-pound senior from Las Vegas, Nev., is a three-time letter-winner who has played in 33 games for the Buckeyes and been credited with 20 tackles.