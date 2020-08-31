Ohio State Buckeyes: Senior who was shot to be released from hospital

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett is expected to be released from the hospital Monday.
That is according to a release from the school.
Haskell Garrett has been receiving excellent care at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for the injuries he received on Sunday. We anticipate he will be released from the Medical Center this morning. On behalf of his family and this football program, we would like to thank all those who have been a part of Haskell’s treatment and we are grateful that he will be heading home today. We will continue to help him and his family any way we can to expedite his recovery.
Garrett, a 6-foot-2, 299-pound senior from Las Vegas, Nev., is a three-time letter-winner who has played in 33 games for the Buckeyes and been credited with 20 tackles.
The Associated Press reported Sunday that Columbus police responding to a report of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. that morning found blood in the street and one shell casing near the blood.
Police told the AP the officers followed a trail of blood to an apartment where the 22-year-old Garrett was found with a “through-and-through” gunshot wound to the cheeks, and he was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition.
Police opened a felony assault investigation.
Ohio State was originally set to begin the season this week, but the Big Ten postponed fall sports as a result of uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.