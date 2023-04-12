Ohio State Buckeyes: QB to miss spring game

COLUMBUS — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day revealed Wednesday the spring game Saturday will only include one of the players vying to become his new starting quarterback.
Devin Brown, a redshirt freshman from Arizona, will not be able to play after undergoing a surgical procedure on his throwing hand this week. However, Day said he should be able to resume throwing soon and have a mostly normal summer of work.
Kyle McCord, who was the No. 2 quarterback last season as a sophomore, will be available along with Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia and walk-ons Chad Ray and Mason Maggs.
The game, which is scheduled to begin at noon, actually will be a modified practice with some individual position drills at the beginning followed by scrimmaging between units.
Day said the first team will face the first team followed by the 2s against the 2s then the 3s against the 3s. Early on, it will be “thud” tempo, meaning no tackling to the ground, but most of the afternoon will be full-contact, likely after some of the bigger-name players are done for the day.
Tickets are available for the spring game via OhioStateBuckeyes.com. General admission is $7 with some reserve seating options going for $15 and $30 (plus fees).
Parking is free throughout campus with the exception of the West Stadium lot.
