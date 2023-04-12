BreakingNews
Huge factory fire in Richmond, Ind. leads to evacuations, toxicity warnings
X

Ohio State Buckeyes: QB to miss spring game

Sports
By
9 minutes ago

COLUMBUS — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day revealed Wednesday the spring game Saturday will only include one of the players vying to become his new starting quarterback.

Devin Brown, a redshirt freshman from Arizona, will not be able to play after undergoing a surgical procedure on his throwing hand this week. However, Day said he should be able to resume throwing soon and have a mostly normal summer of work.

ExploreSpringfield's Aaron Scott Jr. cuts list of potential colleges

Kyle McCord, who was the No. 2 quarterback last season as a sophomore, will be available along with Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia and walk-ons Chad Ray and Mason Maggs.

The game, which is scheduled to begin at noon, actually will be a modified practice with some individual position drills at the beginning followed by scrimmaging between units.

Day said the first team will face the first team followed by the 2s against the 2s then the 3s against the 3s. Early on, it will be “thud” tempo, meaning no tackling to the ground, but most of the afternoon will be full-contact, likely after some of the bigger-name players are done for the day.

Tickets are available for the spring game via OhioStateBuckeyes.com. General admission is $7 with some reserve seating options going for $15 and $30 (plus fees).

Parking is free throughout campus with the exception of the West Stadium lot.

In Other News
1
Off to strong start, Ross playing ‘team baseball’
2
Officials say new Bengals stadium isn’t out of question amid renovation...
3
Braves rally for second straight win over Reds
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: Offensive line still in flux with spring winding...
5
High School Notebook: Hamilton’s Polido gets 100th career hit

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top