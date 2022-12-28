journal-news logo
Peach Bowl: Status of Ohio State’s top running back uncertain

ATLANTA — The status of Miyan Williams remained uncertain for another day of preparations for the Peach Bowl.

One day after an illness prevented Ohio State’s top healthy running back from taking part in a previously scheduled interview session, Williams was nowhere to be found when the beginning of practice was open to the media at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That left Dallan Hayden and Chip Trayanum atop the depth chart in running back drills that took place during the viewing window.

In more positive news, starting right guard Matt Jones was in full pads. He missed the Michigan game with a leg injury suffered during Ohio State’s win at Maryland the week before.

C.J. Hicks, a true freshman from Alter High School who was Ohio State’s top-rated recruit in the 2022 class, left the Michigan game after appearing to bang knees with a teammate on the opening kickoff.

He was in pads Wednesday and still part of the No. 1 kickoff return team.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

