Ohio State Buckeyes: Oregon up 14-7 at halftime

Oregon running back CJ Verdell (7) celebrates his touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Fresno State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
Oregon running back CJ Verdell (7) celebrates his touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Fresno State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Credit: Andy Nelson

By Marcus Hartman
14 minutes ago

Oregon averaged 6.6 yards per play but leads No. 3 Ohio State just 14-7 at halftime of the top 25 showdown at Ohio Stadium.

12th-ranked Oregon struck first with a 99-yard touchdown drive that started late in the first quarter.

CJ Verdell capped it with a 14-yard touchdown run around left end, one of several plays along the way in which the Buckeyes were outflanked and caught chasing the ball.

Quarterback Anthony Brown completed three of four passes for 49 yards and set up the touchdown run with an 18-yard keeper.

Ohio State answered with a 27-yard pass from C.J. Stroud to Garrett Wilson, who got behind an Oregon defender who was still looking at his wristband for the play call when Wilson ran by him.

That capped a five-play, 70-yard drive that also included a pair of long pass plays from Stroud to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Ducks went back on top quickly with another 14-yard touchdown run by Verdell, who easily gained the edge and outran Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw to the goal line. That capped a seven-play, 65-yard drive for the Ducks.

Ohio State actually finished the first half with a yardage advantage of 271-245, though that was aided by a 62-yard drive in the final seconds that ended at the Oregon 18 when time ran out.

Early on, the Buckeyes drove to the Oregon 31 and 34 but came away with no points, turning the ball over on downs then opting for a pooch punt.

Stroud threw for 190 yards in the first half while Brown threw for 143 yards and ran for another 33.

