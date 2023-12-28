Ohio State Buckeyes: No helmet communications in Cotton Bowl

Explore Fresh thinking could benefit Buckeyes and Bengals

“We spoke about this had a discussion about it, I think we both agree that down the road, it makes a lot of sense, but with everything going on right now to try to manage a game without having done it all season, we felt like there’s probably something we want to have a spring practice and a preseason to work through,” Day said.

“Because the unintended consequences are something new, a new variable.”

While NFL coaches have been able to communicate with their quarterbacks and a defensive player on the field for many years, the NCAA doesn’t allow it.

Talk of such a change increased this season after news broke in October that Michigan is being investigated by the NCAA for having representatives attend the games of future opponents to record their signs, which is also against the rules.

“December has got enough challenges for us to try to figure out how to communicate on the sideline and get the communication in was just something that that didn’t make a lot of sense for us,” Drinkwitz added. “So Coach Day, and I have a good working relationship and made a call and decided to that made the most sense for us.”