Ohio State Buckeyes: Multiple defensive starters to miss Michigan State game

Ohio State will take on Michigan State on Saturday night with significant injury issues at safety and linebacker.

Both starting deep safeties — Lathan Ransom and Josh Proctor — and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg are out while reserve safety Cam Martinez is questionable.

With Proctor unable to go, Malik Hartford, a true freshman from Lakota West, could get his second career start alongside sophomore Sonny Styles, who replaced Ransom (lower leg) last week.

Hartford started the second game of the season when Proctor was injured, but he was pulled in favor of Ja’Had Carter after a rough early going.

A senior transfer from Syracuse, Carter has been dealing with an injury but is not on the injury report this week, so he could also be in the mix for playing time along with sophomore Kye Stokes.

Senior Cody Simon is likely to start in place of Eichenberg, the team’s leading tackler the last two seasons and the quarterback of coordinator Jim Knowles’ defense. Simon has been splitting time with the other starting linebacker, Steele Chambers, for the past few weeks, and Knowles said he is more of a natural at Eichenberg’s MLB spot.

On the bright side for the Buckeyes, cornerback Denzel Burke is not on the availability report, so it would seem he will be in the lineup after missing two of the last three games.

The same can be said of tight end Cade Stover, though he was available last week and did not play as the coaches opted to save him unless there was an emergency situation.