Fenwick names Fred Cranford as its head football coach

Ohio State Buckeyes: Marvin Harrison Jr. announces NFL Draft decision

47 minutes ago
Marvin Harrison Jr. made it official Thursday afternoon.

The Ohio State receiver is entering the NFL Draft.

“The love I received from (Ohio State fans) in the ‘Shoe and on the road will be moments I cherish forever,” he wrote in a social media post. “And I hope I left last memories for you on the field. I appreciate the support these pas three years. Buckeye for life.”

A 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior from Philadelphia, Harrison won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver.

He was also named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and receiver of the year then took home the Chicago Tribune Silver Football as the league’s most valuable player.

Harrison is sixth all-time at Ohio State in receiving yards (2,613) and receptions (155) while ranking third in touchdown catches (31).

He set the school record with 15 games with at least 100 yards receiving and is a two-time unanimous first team All-American.

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

