Ohio State Buckeyes: Lee Corso to end College GameDay run in Columbus

A member of the cast since 1987, the 89-year-old Corso is set to retire after the season-opening weekend.

Columbus is a proper setting for Corso’s last time putting on a mascot head to proclaim which team he is backing in the marquee matchup of a college football Saturday.

The former Florida State player and head coach at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois added a prop to his pick for the first time Oct. 5, 1996, when he donned the head of Brutus Buckeye prior to a top-five matchup between Ohio State and Penn State.

The Buckeyes pummeled the Nittany Lions 35-7 that day, marking the first of 286 times Corso has made the correct pick in 430 attempts.

Per ESPN, the visit to Ohio State will be the 26th time the Buckeyes host College GameDay, extending their own record for the most by any program.

It will be the first time since 2014 that the reigning national champions are featured on the first GameDay road show of the season.

Ohio State is 45-21 when appearing on the pregame show and 19-6 when hosting.

Corso has chosen Ohio State more times than any other team.

This edition of the show will begin at the traditional spot outside St. John Arena and conclude in the stadium, where Corso will make his final pick prior to the kickoff at noon.