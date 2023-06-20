Ohio State Buckeyes: Lakota West TE enjoys chance to work out for OSU coaches

COLUMBUS — Luka Gilbert was among the biggest attractions of the last summer recruiting camp day of 2023 for Ohio State football.

And not just because of the Lakota West junior tight end’s 1,000-watt smile when it was all over, though that surely didn’t hurt.

Explore 14 notes from the local recruiting scene

“Yes sir, it was great,” he said of getting to work out for Ohio State coaches, including first-year tight ends coach Keenan Bailey. “This is my first time getting out to a camp so obviously that was an honor to be at the best college in college football and play for the most electric tight ends coach in the nation.”

Before sharing some of his personality with reporters, Gilbert stood out for his size (235 pounds and nearly 6-foot-8) as well as his athleticism as he worked out with the other tight ends on an overcast day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Those traits have already helped him get a scholarship offer from Ohio State along with almost another dozen schools, including Kentucky, Michigan and Pittsburgh.

“It’s a huge honor because I grew up rooting for Ohio State my whole life,” Gilbert said of getting a scholarship offer in early spring. “It seems like all my friends are huge Ohio State fans, so it was cool getting some of that recognition.”

Despite his affinity for the Scarlet and Gray, he indicated a lot of work remains to be done in his recruitment.

“I’m not counting anything out yet, just keeping it open,” he said.

Of course, gathering information about Ohio State is a little easier with former LWHS teammates Tegra Tshabola, Jyaire Brown and Malik Hartford already being Buckeyes.

“Tegra and I both played offense and he used to kind of bully me, but he’s awesome. I’ve talked to him about it. I definitely could see myself here.”

Gilbert, who caught five passes for 89 yards and a touchdown last season for the Firebirds, is the No. 2-ranked player in the area and in Ohio at this point, trailing Northmont cornerback/receiver Dorian Brew in both according to early 247Sports Composite rankings.