Ohio State Buckeyes: Lakota West grad transferring to LSU

That will be a homecoming for Brown, who still lists his hometown as New Orleans despite finishing high school in Ohio.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Brown was a four-star recruit two years ago and played in 10 games as a true freshman for the Buckeyes.

He was pressed into starting duty against Wisconsin because of injuries and ended up playing 197 defensive snaps in 2022, the most of any member of his signing class.

This season Brown played in four games and made one tackle, meaning he preserved a year off eligibility.

He worked both at outside cornerback and nickel but spent some time battling injuries and was passed on the depth chart by true freshman Jermaine Mathews Jr.