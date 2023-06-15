Ohio State Buckeyes: Lakota West grad could compete at multiple spots in secondary

Lakota West grad Jyaire Brown has impressed his position coach in his second offseason at Ohio State.

“He’s gotten bigger. He’s gotten stronger. His on the field play is strong, he just picked up more muscle,” Ohio State secondary coach Tim Walton said in a recent interview.

Brown, who was listed at 5-11, 180 lbs. last season, saw action in nine games as a true freshman and was credited with eight tackles.

He broke up three passes, forced a fumble and showed the potential to have a big impact for the Buckeyes in the future.

When he breaks into the starting lineup remains to be seen, as does the “where.”

Competition to start opposite Denzel Burke figures to be fierce in training camp with the return of Brown, classmate Ryan Turner and junior Jordan Hancock as well as the addition of two transfers (Davison Igbinosun and Lorenzo Styles Jr.) and two true freshmen (Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Calvin Simpson-Hunt).

“I think that’s the thing about getting top guys in here: You get guys to continue to work, compete, earn it,” Walton said. “Every day you have to bring your ‘A’ game because the other guys are trying to get it as well.”

While Walton needs to shore up the play on the outside, Brown could also find playing time inside at nickel.

That is a position that requires more courage skills than the deep safety spots, so some of the young corners have gotten a look there.

“It’s different in there,” Walton said. “It’s a different skill set that you have to have because of the short area (and being) closer to the ball. Guy’s change of direction is really important. But we need to have that. We need to create the greater multiplicity of guys, you know? You got to be able to do multiple things, so (Brown) fits the skill set of doing that. So it’s different, but he did a good job.”