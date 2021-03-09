X

Ohio State Buckeyes: Football activities paused

Ohio State coach Ryan Day talks about hoping for normal spring

By Marcus Hartman

The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced Tuesday an increase in positive COVID-19 test has led the decision to pause football activities for one week.

That includes closing the administrative offices at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“Our decisions on the welfare of our student-athletes, staff members and those coming to our campus, and our determination as to when we will reopen and resume activities, will continue to be guided by our medical staff,” Ohio State director of athletics Gene Smith said in a statement.

