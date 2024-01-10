Ohio State Buckeyes: Donovan Jackson also telling NFL it can wait

Donovan Jackson is not done suiting up for the Scarlet and Gray.

The junior left guard from Texas announced Wednesday afternoon he is returning for his senior season at Ohio State.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder is already a two-time All-Big Ten first team selection, and he is the fifth Ohio State junior to announce he will be back in 2024 instead of entering the NFL Draft.

The others play defense: tackles Ty Hamilton and Tyleik Williams, end Jack Sawyer, cornerback Denzel Burke.

Seniors Cody Simon and Lathan Ransom also intend to play one more season on defense at linebacker and safety, respectively.

With Johnson back in the fold, the offensive line figures to return four of five starters.

Right guard Matt Jones is out of eligibility, but tackles Josh Fryar and Josh Simmons are both expected to return along with center Carson Hinzman.

Ohio State also added Seth McLaughlin, the starting center at Alabama the past two seasons, via the transfer portal.

About the Author

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

